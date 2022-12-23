Whether you’re on the hunt for a last-minute New Year's Eve outfit or want to score a great deal on high-quality basics, this AllSaints sale is not one to miss.

Now through Tuesday, December 27, the apparel brand revered for its leather jackets, luxury knitwear, and denim is offering 20% off every single men’s and women’s style — including already marked-down sale pieces.

Shop the AllSaints Sale

AllSaints’ effortlessly cool essentials will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe and can be worn for years to come. From closet staples made of premium fabrics such as silk and wool to the brand's iconic leather jackets, boots and accessories, AllSaints apparel truly stands the test of time. If you’re tired of buying new clothes only to watch them deteriorate after a few wears, the AllSaints sale is a great opportunity to invest in high-quality pieces built to last.

To help you shop, we've found the best deals to score during the AllSaints sale — we're talking more than $300 off leather jackets, over $200 off wool coats and upwards of 50% off party-ready pieces for New Year's and beyond. Plus, the brand is offering free shipping and returns for a no-regret shopping experience. Below, check out our 15 favorite pieces to shop right now at AllSaints.

Loleatta Top Allsaints Loleatta Top For a more understated New Year's Eve look, pair this sparkling tube top with wide-legged pants. $169 $67 Shop Now

Safiya Leather Jacket Allsaints Safiya Leather Jacket A well-fitting genuine leather jacket is always worth the investment, and this option is accented by silver hardware and a cozy shearling collar. $659 $316 Shop Now

Franka Leather Boots Allsaints Franka Leather Boots We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of boots, and this beautiful black leather pair is over $100 off. $379 $212 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get An Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags at Coach Outlet's Sale

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

15 Wardrobe Must-Haves to Shop from the Reformation Winter Sale