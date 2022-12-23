AllSaints Is Taking 20% Off Leather Jackets, Dresses, and Sweaters — Here’s What to Shop Over Christmas
Whether you’re on the hunt for a last-minute New Year's Eve outfit or want to score a great deal on high-quality basics, this AllSaints sale is not one to miss.
Now through Tuesday, December 27, the apparel brand revered for its leather jackets, luxury knitwear, and denim is offering 20% off every single men’s and women’s style — including already marked-down sale pieces.
AllSaints’ effortlessly cool essentials will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe and can be worn for years to come. From closet staples made of premium fabrics such as silk and wool to the brand's iconic leather jackets, boots and accessories, AllSaints apparel truly stands the test of time. If you’re tired of buying new clothes only to watch them deteriorate after a few wears, the AllSaints sale is a great opportunity to invest in high-quality pieces built to last.
To help you shop, we've found the best deals to score during the AllSaints sale — we're talking more than $300 off leather jackets, over $200 off wool coats and upwards of 50% off party-ready pieces for New Year's and beyond. Plus, the brand is offering free shipping and returns for a no-regret shopping experience. Below, check out our 15 favorite pieces to shop right now at AllSaints.
Get the best of both wolds with this ultra-warm puffer jacket in decadent lamb leather.
Bring the drama in a sequin-covered slip dress with a flattering cowl neck and bias-cut silhouette.
For a more understated New Year's Eve look, pair this sparkling tube top with wide-legged pants.
A well-fitting genuine leather jacket is always worth the investment, and this option is accented by silver hardware and a cozy shearling collar.
You can never go wrong with a simple, elegant bag made with AllSaints' superior quality leather.
We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of boots, and this beautiful black leather pair is over $100 off.
This verdant dress is a beautiful option for any season, but we especially love it styled with black boots for the winter.
Your classic cashmere sweater is elevated with an asymmetrical neckline — plus, it's made with 70% recycled cashmere.
This sequined off-the-shoulder top is sure to make a statement at holiday parties.
A stylish topcoat is a must for winter, and this piece is made with an ultra-warm wool and cashmere blend.
This little black dress is far from basic with pleated panels, a sheer overlay, and subtly shimmering fabric.
Elevate your denim wardrobe with this subtly diamante-accented pair.
Take your "jeans and a cute top" outfit up a notch with this shimmering tulle blouse.
On sale for over $200 off, these gorgeous bordeaux-colored boots never go out of style with their knee-high length and simple round toe.
A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.
Shoulder bags are especially popular this season, but we predict you'll wear this tufted leather bag for years to come.
Shimmering black fabric takes this midi dress from simple to stunning.
