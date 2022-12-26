If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for the new year, now's the time.

Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga is celebrating the final days of 2022 with an End of Year Sale, and the savings are massive. Starting today, December 26, you can get discounts on best sellers, like Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, trendy jackets, and pants. This Alo Yoga sale has styles up to 70% off, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these major deals on activewear essentials.

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With impressive sitewide deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop from the Alo End of Year Sale to help you get started. Below are our must-have picks you'll want to add to your cart, asap.

Alosoft Protection Turtleneck Alo Yoga Alosoft Protection Turtleneck The ultra-versatile Alosoft Protection Turtleneck is a year-round fave thanks to velvety, warming-yet-breathable Alosoft. Pair this full-length top with matching Alosoft leggings for a perfect studio-to-street look. $78 $46 Shop Now

Dynamic Jacket Alo Yoga Dynamic Jacket Lock in warmth on a chilly day with Alo's Dynamic Jacket, which has an oversized silhouette. The luxe jacket is totally chic and 70% off right now. $228 $68 Shop Now

Renewal Half Zip Pullover Alo Yoga Renewal Half Zip Pullover If you don't need to bundle up too much in the winter, layer on this vivid-colored jacket when you have an outdoor workout on a brisk morning. $208 $104 Shop Now

Everyday Full Zip Hoodie Alo Yoga Everyday Full Zip Hoodie Looking to stay warm, but don't need a hefty jacket? Try this basic hoodie from Alo Yoga for a comfy garment you'll feel cozy in all winter. $118 $70 Shop Now

Soho Sweatpant Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpant Seriously snuggly and breathable, these will become your go-to pants this winter. $108 $54 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Home Fitness and Exercise Equipment Deals at Best Buy's Sale

AllSaints Is Offering 20% Off Must-Have Winter Fashion – Shop Now

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

10 Winter Styles to Shop During the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

The Best Meal Kit Deals: Blue Apron, HelloFresh and More

lululemon End of Year Scores: 10 Best Athletic and Loungewear Finds

Top Stories of 2022: Will Smith's Slap, Queen Elizabeth's Death & More