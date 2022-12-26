Shopping

Alo Yoga's End of Year Sale Is Here: Shop Celeb-Loved and Must-Have Activewear Up to 70% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine
If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for the new year, now's the time. 

Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga is celebrating the final days of 2022 with an End of Year Sale, and the savings are massive. Starting today, December 26, you can get discounts on best sellers, like Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, trendy jackets, and pants. This Alo Yoga sale has styles up to 70% off, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these major deals on activewear essentials.

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With impressive sitewide deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop from the Alo End of Year Sale to help you get started. Below are our must-have picks you'll want to add to your cart, asap.

Alosoft Protection Turtleneck
Alosoft Protection Turtleneck
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Protection Turtleneck

The ultra-versatile Alosoft Protection Turtleneck is a year-round fave thanks to velvety, warming-yet-breathable Alosoft. Pair this full-length top with matching Alosoft leggings for a perfect studio-to-street look.

    $78$46
    Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging
    AIRLIFT LEGGING
    Alo Yoga
    Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging

    These leggings feel lightweight as they sculpt and smooth. Grab them now in black for 60% off. 

    $118$47
    High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
    High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging
    Alo Yoga
    High-Waist Zip It Flare Legging

    Sleek and ultra-smoothing, these leggings have a higher waistband that is shaping and pairs well with cropped tops and cute bras. 

    $138$82
    Velour Choice Polo in Steel Blue
    Velour Choice Polo in Steel Blue
    Alo Yoga
    Velour Choice Polo in Steel Blue

    Effortlessly elevated, Alo's new winter-weather layering essential is made from an ultra-warm velour fabric that pairs great with high-waisted pants. 

      $68$40
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
      Alo Yoga
      Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

      Hit the court in the sleek Grand Slam Tennis Skirt that is high-waisted, thick-banded, and pleated. 

      $78$54
      Dynamic Jacket
      Dynamic Jacket
      Alo Yoga
      Dynamic Jacket

      Lock in warmth on a chilly day with Alo's Dynamic Jacket, which has an oversized silhouette. The luxe jacket is totally chic and 70% off right now.

        $228$68
        Renewal Half Zip Pullover
        Renewal Half Zip Pullover
        Alo Yoga
        Renewal Half Zip Pullover

        If you don't need to bundle up too much in the winter, layer on this vivid-colored jacket when you have an outdoor workout on a brisk morning. 

          $208$104
          Everyday Full Zip Hoodie
          Everyday Full Zip Hoodie
          Alo Yoga
          Everyday Full Zip Hoodie

          Looking to stay warm, but don't need a hefty jacket? Try this basic hoodie from Alo Yoga for a comfy garment you'll feel cozy in all winter.

          $118$70
          Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
          Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
          Alo Yoga
          Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging

          Slip into something a little fresher (and fashionable) this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging in faux leather — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 

          $118$70
          Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging
          Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging
          Alo Yoga
          Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

          Get your smoothest silhouette with these sculpting leggings in a cropped length.

          $98$49
          Soho Sweatpant
          Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants
          Alo Yoga
          Soho Sweatpant

          Seriously snuggly and breathable, these will become your go-to pants this winter. 

          $108$54

