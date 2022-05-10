Shopping

Alo Yoga's First-Ever Anniversary Sale Is Happening Right Now: Shop Top Deals

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you're looking for a way to refresh your workout wardrobe for this spring and summer, you're in luck. Celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga is having its first-ever anniversary sale, and the savings are massive. Right now, you can get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, tanks and accessories at low prices. 

Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you're sure to find something for you in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style. Countless stars have been spotted in Alo Yoga's popular activewear and athleisure styles, including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and more. 

In addition to workout apparel, Alo Yoga also has skincare, essential oils and all kinds of athletic equipment. With deals this good, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so ET has picked our favorite styles from the Alo Anniversary Sale to help you get started in your wardrobe refresh. 

Shop our picks below and save huge when you shop the Alo Yoga Anniversary Sale right now.

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRLIFT LEGGING
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin. Grab them now before they sell out — all the available colors are going fast!

$118$59
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
7/8 HIGH-WAIST AIRBRUSH LEGGING
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Get your smoothest silhouette with these sculpting leggings in a new cropped length.

$82$66
High-Waist Biker Shorts
High-Wait Biker Shorts
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Biker Shorts

Trade in your leggings for a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.

$58$46
Cover Tank
Cover Tank
Alo Yoga
Cover Tank

Let this cropped tank take you from the yoga studio to the street with ease this summer.

$58$45
Airlift Intrigue Bra
intrigue bra
Alo Yoga
Airlift Intrigue Bra

This signature bra is made with airlift fabric, just like your favorite Alo leggings, so you'll get the smoothest support possible.

$58$46
Wild Thing Bra
Wild Thing Bra
Alo Yoga
Wild Thing Bra

This plunge-neck longline bra will give you the extra push you need to workout this summer.

$64$51
Airbrush Low-Rise Bootcut Legging
bootcut yoga pant
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Low-Rise Bootcut Legging

Feel like you're in your own episode of Euphoria as you wear these smoothing retro-cut yoga pants, which are stylish enough to wear around town.

$98$78
Ribbed Peak Tank
Ribbed Peak Tank
Alo Yoga
Ribbed Peak Tank

This peekaboo tank is the perfect layer to throw on during your yoga flow.

$52$41
Ambience Short - Graphic
AMBIENCE SHORT - GRAPHIC
Alo Yoga
Ambience Short - Graphic

Grab this pair of knit shorts with breezy mesh overlay for an essential workout piece. 

$72$57
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging

These moisture-wicking yoga pants are velvety soft, so you can wear them all day long without any discomfort.

$98$78
High-Wait Tailored Sweatpant
High-Wait Tailored Sweatpant
Alo Yoga
High-Wait Tailored Sweatpant

Made from crinkle knit jersey, these sweats combine your favorite comfy silhouette with a luxurious fabric you can wear out and about.

$118$94
Airlift Take Charge Bra
Airlift Take Charge Bra
Alo Yoga
Airlift Take Charge Bra

This high-impact bra gives you all of the support you need for your intense workouts without sacrificing style.

$62$49
Alosoft Suns Out Onesie
ALOSOFT SUNS OUT ONESIE
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

This onesie combines Alo's most comfortable bike shorts and tank into one lightweight piece you'll absolutely adore.

$118$94
Mesh High-Waist Haute Summer Capri
MESH HIGH-WAIST HAUTE SUMMER CAPRI
Alo Yoga
Mesh High-Waist Haute Summer Capri

Keep the air flowing in these mesh overlay capri leggings, which will keep you cool all workout long.

$98$78
Cropped Tailored Crew Neck
Cropped Tailored Crew Neck
Alo Yoga
Cropped Tailored Crew Neck

This cropped sweatshirt is the perfect layer to throw on and off between workouts this spring, summer and beyond.

$88$70
Goddess Ribbed Cross Crop Top
Goddess Ribbed Cross Crop Top
Alo Yoga
Goddess Ribbed Cross Crop Top

Feel like a goddess in this comfy cropped top, which sculpts and smooths just as good as it looks.

$68$54
Wellness Bra
Wellness Bra
Alo Yoga
Wellness Bra

Scoop up one of these bras in any of the available bold and neutral colors that will go with any outfit.

$64$51
Ribbed Knotty Short Sleeve
Ribbed Knotty Short Sleeve
Alo Yoga
Ribbed Knotty Short Sleeve

This top gives an instant style to anyone who wears it — plus, the ribbed knit is super cozy.

$62$49
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Leggings
flare leggings
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Leggings

Get the ultimate Y2K throwback look with these flared leggings with flutter hem.

$108$86
Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging
blissful leggings
Alo Yoga
Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

Stock up on these ribbed leggings in any of the fun spring and summertime colors, all for 30% off.

$98$69

