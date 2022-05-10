Alo Yoga's First-Ever Anniversary Sale Is Happening Right Now: Shop Top Deals
If you're looking for a way to refresh your workout wardrobe for this spring and summer, you're in luck. Celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga is having its first-ever anniversary sale, and the savings are massive. Right now, you can get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, tanks and accessories at low prices.
Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you're sure to find something for you in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style. Countless stars have been spotted in Alo Yoga's popular activewear and athleisure styles, including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and more.
In addition to workout apparel, Alo Yoga also has skincare, essential oils and all kinds of athletic equipment. With deals this good, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so ET has picked our favorite styles from the Alo Anniversary Sale to help you get started in your wardrobe refresh.
Shop our picks below and save huge when you shop the Alo Yoga Anniversary Sale right now.
These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin. Grab them now before they sell out — all the available colors are going fast!
Get your smoothest silhouette with these sculpting leggings in a new cropped length.
Trade in your leggings for a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.
Let this cropped tank take you from the yoga studio to the street with ease this summer.
This signature bra is made with airlift fabric, just like your favorite Alo leggings, so you'll get the smoothest support possible.
This plunge-neck longline bra will give you the extra push you need to workout this summer.
Feel like you're in your own episode of Euphoria as you wear these smoothing retro-cut yoga pants, which are stylish enough to wear around town.
This peekaboo tank is the perfect layer to throw on during your yoga flow.
Grab this pair of knit shorts with breezy mesh overlay for an essential workout piece.
These moisture-wicking yoga pants are velvety soft, so you can wear them all day long without any discomfort.
Made from crinkle knit jersey, these sweats combine your favorite comfy silhouette with a luxurious fabric you can wear out and about.
This high-impact bra gives you all of the support you need for your intense workouts without sacrificing style.
This onesie combines Alo's most comfortable bike shorts and tank into one lightweight piece you'll absolutely adore.
Keep the air flowing in these mesh overlay capri leggings, which will keep you cool all workout long.
This cropped sweatshirt is the perfect layer to throw on and off between workouts this spring, summer and beyond.
Feel like a goddess in this comfy cropped top, which sculpts and smooths just as good as it looks.
Scoop up one of these bras in any of the available bold and neutral colors that will go with any outfit.
This top gives an instant style to anyone who wears it — plus, the ribbed knit is super cozy.
Get the ultimate Y2K throwback look with these flared leggings with flutter hem.
Stock up on these ribbed leggings in any of the fun spring and summertime colors, all for 30% off.
