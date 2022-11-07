Shopping

Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear: Save 30% On Leggings, New Arrivals, and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for this fall and winter, you're in luck. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga just dropped its Singles Day Sale today, and the savings are massive. Right now, you can get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, puffer jackets, and pants for 30% off. This Alo Yoga sale runs through Friday, November 11, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these sitewide deals on activewear essentials and holiday gifts

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale

Alo Yoga aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you're sure to find something for you in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style. Let’s just say there’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are always spotted wearing Alo Yoga. 

In addition to workout apparel, Alo Yoga also has skincare, essential oils and all kinds of athletic equipment. With sitewide deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop from the Alo Singles Day Sale to help you get started. Below are eight must-have picks you need to add to your cart, asap.

Micro Corduroy Winter Break Mock Neck

Effortlessly elevated, Alo's new winter-weather layering essential is made from an ultra-warm micro corduroy fabric that pairs great with high-waisted pants. 

    $64$44
    7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

    These leggings are so lightweight, they feel like a second skin that sculpts and smooths. Grab them now for 30% off. 

    $128$89
    Aspen Love Puffer Jacket

    Lock in warmth during the cold weather months and adjust your cozy look with the Alo jacket's removable hood. 

      $248$173
      Gold Rush Puffer

      We love the cinched bottom on this luxe, cold-weather puffer. Plus, a hidden interior zipper and side-entry, zippered pockets keep you and your essentials secure.

        $198$138
        Sherpa Snow Angel Puffer

        Looking to stay warm, but not into the puffer jacket look? Try this oversized sherpa coat from Alo Yoga for a twist on the traditional cozy winter coat style.

        $228$159
        Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging

        Slip into something a little fresher this winter with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 

        $98$68
        7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

        Get your smoothest silhouette with these sculpting leggings in a new cropped length.

        $98$68
        Soho Sweatpant

        Seriously snuggly and breathable, who wouldn't love being gifted new go-to sweatpants this winter? 

        $108$64

