Alopecia warrior, TEDx speaker, and AP Psychology teacher McKenna Reitz appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February 2023, and now she’s telling ET all about her experience.

"In May 2015, after the birth of my youngest daughter, my world took an unexpected turn. Initially dismissing it as normal postpartum shedding, I was stunned when a dermatologist suggested the possibility of alopecia, a condition that could lead to total hair loss. … I faced the harsh truth of alopecia, losing nearly all my hair and confronting a deep personal crisis," Reitz explained.

"I grappled with a profound sense of shame and embarrassment, hiding under hats and wigs, unable to face the world in my new reality," she continued.

To combat these feelings, the Michigan native began raising awareness for alopecia on various social media platforms, which led to appearances on local and national media outlets, and eventually on the Dreamgirls star's talk show.

"It opened a door to sharing my story, emphasizing that our essence isn't tied to physical attributes like hair, but to the strength of our character and the quality of our interactions," Reitz said.

One of those interactions happened to be with an executive producer on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I reached out via email to congratulate the show’s executive producer and express my admiration for Jennifer Hudson, whom I've been a fan of since her American Idol days. I offered any support I could provide, not expecting much in return," she said.

To her surprise, the mother of two received an unexpected call a few months later asking her to appear on the show.

"I believe my story resonated with Jennifer because, like myself, she has navigated her own set of challenges under the constant scrutiny of the public eye. This shared experience of overcoming adversity and turning it into a source of strength and inspiration likely struck a chord with her," Reitz noted.

"Jennifer's platform is dedicated to empowering individuals, encouraging them to embrace their authentic selves, and to approach life with laughter, love, and a profound sense of purpose. My journey, characterized by transformation and resilience, aligns with this mission, illustrating the power of authenticity and the beauty of turning life's trials into triumphs," she added.

Talking to Hudson and her viewers was not only touching for them, but also reminded Reitz of the power of vulnerability.

"Witnessing the impact of my words on the audience was deeply moving. … They could see a part of their own struggles reflected in my story, reminding us that while our challenges may be unique, the emotions they evoke are universal," she said.

"This opportunity reinforced my belief that everyone has their own version of alopecia, their own personal battles and that sharing these stories creates a powerful bond," she added. "It's a reminder that no one is alone in their struggles, and we find strength and solidarity in sharing."

