Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she selects which family moments to share with the world on social media.

ET caught up with the 34-year-old actress via Zoom this week, where she revealed some of the hilarious encounters she and husband Thomas Sadoski have had with their 3-year-old daughter, Nina.

"I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life. But I can't help but share these insane conversations that [I'm] having with this 3-year-old," Seyfried joked to ET's Rachel Smith. "I mean, they're so in touch sometimes it's scary, but it's also super funny. I love it, and if I can share any of that, I will."

"She knows how badly I want to sing, and she will not let me," Seyfried added, of what life is like at home with the toddler. "She's smart. I gotta think of a way to [negotiate] because I'm a singer, and if she starts walking out of the room when I start singing, I'm going to get, like, an even bigger complex than I already have."

Parenting aside, Seyfried is also gearing up for the release of her new horror film, You Should Have Left, available on digital on June 19. She stars as Susanna, opposite Kevin Bacon as Theo Conroy. Seyfried and Bacon portray a couple who rent out a secluded countryside house that has an eerie, dark past.

"The house is a character, really, in the film. It is its own kind of evil presence," Bacon teased to ET. "I think that in [director] David Koepp's mind, in some ways it sort of represents the persona of the man that I'm playing -- who he is and who the house is, and whether or not the house wants him or not. It's all kind of happening, and time shifting, and space shifting, in a kind of terrifying way."

