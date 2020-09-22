Shopping

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Earrings

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Diamonds are on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Big Fall Sale. Shop 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600 as part of the the Amazon Sale.  

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year (we hear Oct. 13, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalsdesigner sunglasses, activewear, sneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.

1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds.

Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k yellow gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds.

Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Spiral Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Spiral Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Spiral Hoop Earrings are sterling silver and set with brilliant cut round diamonds.

