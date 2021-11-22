November is almost here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

With Amazon's Black Friday Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.

The Best TCL TV Deals on Amazon Right Now:

ET's Favorite Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. $430 $316 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $130 $90 Buy Now

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Samsung 43" Frame TV Amazon Samsung 43" Frame TV Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale. $1,000 $798 Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming. $350 $200 Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $25 Buy Now

Fingerprint Smart Padlock Amazon Fingerprint Smart Padlock Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! $36 Buy Now

Galaxy SmartTag Amazon Galaxy SmartTag Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to. $40 $25 Buy Now

Furbo Pet Camera Amazon Furbo Pet Camera After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. $170 $165 Buy Now

