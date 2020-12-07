Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals Still Available on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More
Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck: The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is still brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!
Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.
In addition to active lifestyle essentials, the Amazon Cyber Monday sale is still offering price cuts on electronics, home decor, jewelry, tie dye pieces, shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and so many more products.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is still filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Cyber Monday deals still available on fitness trackers at Amazon below.
