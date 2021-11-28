Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
November is well underway which means the holiday season is occupying our minds. Now's the time to start shopping for holiday gifts with the help of the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for deals on jewelry and diamonds as holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ deals at their Cyber Monday price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now.
Skip the trip to the jeweler with Amazon and order your diamonds right from the comfort of your own home. On Amazon you can find deep discounts on diamonds with the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100.
These Diamond earrings have over 2,100 reviews are only $60! And you'll get a free gift box with your purchase.
You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at this Amazon sale that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale.
Beyond diamonds, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
