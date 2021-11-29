Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Holiday shopping is underway and that means you can find huge deals on fashion, including handbags! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find a Cyber Monday deal on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends with Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale after Thanksgiving Day.

Beyond handbags, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fashion essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts with the Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale.

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It's a small bag that features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a detachable shoulder strap that can be used as a crossbody strap and it has printed fabric lining. $278 $123 Buy Now

Gabbi Pouch Bag Amazon Gabbi Pouch Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 $57 Buy Now

JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse Amazon JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! $60 $39 Buy Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $96 $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Deals are Here: Save 70% and Take an Extra 25% Off Your Order

Always Pan Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to $125 on Our Place's Cookware

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Bras -- Maidenform, Bali, Playtex & More

Sephora Cyber Monday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bestsellers From Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay and More

The New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever: Save 50% for Cyber Weekend

Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2021: Best Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear, Hanes & More

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2021: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Sneakers -- Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and More