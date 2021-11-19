Shopping

Amazon Early Black Friday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
November is underway, which means the holiday season is occupying our minds. (Plus, it's never a bad thing to start shopping for holiday gifts early!) While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for deals on jewelry and diamonds as holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ deals at their Early Black Friday Sale price tags and we picked out the best ones to shop now. 

Skip the trip to the jeweler with Amazon and order your diamonds right from the comfort of your own home. On Amazon you can find deep discounts on diamonds with the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100.

These Diamond earrings have over 2,100 reviews are only $60! And you'll get a free gift box with your purchase.

You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at this Amazon sale that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the Amazon Early Black Friday Sale.

Beyond diamonds, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with the Amazon Early Black Friday Saleelectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$630$530
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings are manufactured responsibly in a lab and consist of the same physical and chemical composition as natural diamonds. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle. 
$350$244
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$580$522
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
These Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings makes the perfect gift to your wife, daughter, or even treat to yourself. The floral shaped diamond studs earrings are clustered with lab grown diamonds and have 5-star reviews.
$510$351
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center stone. 
$400
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver.
$399
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
The only thing better than a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in Sterling Silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
$199
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your Mother's jewelry collection.
$620
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
$395
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.  
$500
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Amazon
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Show your love and appreciation this holiday season when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings. 
$575
1.50 CARAT
$375
1 CARAT

