Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Time for a handbag refresh? Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for summer or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.

There are even more big deals, markdowns and discounts across categories at Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, Fire tablets, Apple airpods and Apple iPad, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

If spring has you itching to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags available at Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals event.

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. FROM $173 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $137 off the original price. $103 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Carryall Amazon Frye Melissa Carryall The Frye Melissa Carryall is a stunning tote made with Italian leather. Expect compliments with this bag. $265 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Melissa Tote Amazon Frye Melissa Tote This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into this spacious tote. Right now, it can be yours for more than $100 off the regular price. FROM $278 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Summer Shopping Event

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

40 Memorial Day 2021 Sales to Start Shopping Now

Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses

The 20 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

265 Best Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Taylor Swift's 2021 GRAMMYs Look and Other Dresses That Say 'Spring'