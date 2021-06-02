Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit Garmin & More
The weather is finally nice enough to get out and about -- and get in shape. After this winter and spring without the gym, you may need a little help getting back into a good routine. Fitness trackers can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one, now's a great time -- Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals has loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts.
Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is packed with major markdowns on activewear, Lululemon dupes, the notorious TikTok leggings, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine or to help your mom with hers. Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.
In addition to active lifestyle essentials, Amazon deals is offering price cuts on electronics, home decor, jewelry, tie dye pieces, shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and so many more products.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized. Amazon features all sorts of deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for mom, or treating yourself, great deals are just a click away with Amazon deals.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, make sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's epic sale. And be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Shop ET Style's top picks on fitness trackers at Amazon below.
