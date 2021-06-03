Shopping

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Frye Handbags
Amazon

Time for a handbag refresh? Amazon Early Prime Day Deals are offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for summer or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags still available at the Amazon Early Prime Day Deals event.

Frye Melissa Large Carryall
Frye Melissa Large Carryall
Amazon
Frye Melissa Large Carryall
With its structured silhouette, spacious interior and Italian leather, this will be your new favorite everyday bag. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $398)
FRYE Melissa Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
FRYE Melissa Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
FRYE Melissa Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
The top handle is a design departure from Frye that we love. Shop now to get it for $90 off the regular price.
$137 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Frye Melissa Embroidery Zip Crossbody
Frye Melissa Embroidery Zip Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Melissa Embroidery Zip Crossbody
We love the boho-chic embroidered embellishments on this crossbody bag. 
$166 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Frye Melissa Artisan Small Hobo Crossbody
Frye Melissa Artisan Small Hobo Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Melissa Artisan Small Hobo Crossbody
Get this bag with gorgeous embossed leather for almost  $100 off the regular price. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$124 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
This bag has a practical design in a practical size. 
$198 AT AMAZON
Frye Melissa Carryall
Frye Melissa Carryall
Amazon
Frye Melissa Carryall
The Frye Melissa Carryall is a stunning tote made with Italian leather. Expect compliments with this bag.   
$265 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)

