Now that fall is here, it's time to shop for a fall refresh. Since we're shopping for new fall fashion, the new season calls for a new designer bag. The good new is that, along with the Amazon Fashion Sale, it just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on designer bags, crossbody bags, and totes to match our fall wardrobes.

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends with the Amazon Fall Fashion Sale and its Fall Fashion Guide.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts with the Amazon Fashion Sale.

Gabbi Pouch Bag Amazon Gabbi Pouch Bag If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest fashion trends, then you already know that the scrunch effect is a must-have look for your wardrobe. $80 AT AMAZON Buy Now

JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse Amazon JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! $31 Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals. $158 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

Michael Kors Voyager Tote Amazon Michael Kors Voyager Tote This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is a practical and stylish purse for your fall wardrobe. It's an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It fits a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. $195 AND AND UP (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

