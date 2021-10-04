Shopping

Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Deals on NuFace Devices

By ETonline Staff
nuface amazon prime day deal
Amazon

The ultra-popular NuFace mini petite facial toning device is on sale right at the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. The palm-sized skincare gadget and a bottle of the brand's hydrating leave-on gel primer currently retail for $10 off the regular sticker price during Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. 

The popular facial toning systems are known for their (completely painless) microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In other words, it's like a professional treatment right at home. The Advanced Facial Toning Kit, which includes the Trinity attachment, is one of our top picks from Amazon's expansive beauty products and tools. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge on mom. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it -- and fast.

These Amazon Beauty deals won't last forever. You can also apply a coupon code and save money on most NuFace devices— including the NuFace mini—  on Amazon Prime right now. 

Beyond NuFace devices, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Amazon
NuFACE Facial Primers
This NuFace hydrating primer is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Phyto moist Complex which smoothens and moisturizes the skin.
$48$48
Amazon
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr all use this toning device for lifted and toned skin. 
$209$157
Amazon
NuFace Fix
Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go.
$149$112
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Device Attachment
Another attachment for the Trinity Device, this one is designed to attack fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, eyes and brows.
$159$119
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Device Attachment
Use this NuFace attachment, which uses infrared and red light therapy attachment to lift and contour skin, with the Trinity Device
$159 AT AMAZON
NuFace
NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit
We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.
$399$339
Amazon
NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit
In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift.
$449
Amazon
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. 
$399

