Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at Amazon's Holiday Deals event!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $29.99 with many sizes and styles around the $60 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Holiday Sale, The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Holiday Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Holiday Sale, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, underwear, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Holiday Deals.

