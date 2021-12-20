Shopping

Amazon Holiday Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Dresses
Amazon

The holiday sales are still going strong which means it's a great time fortify your wardrobe with a few designer dresses at discount prices. For that, we look to Amazon's Holiday Sale. Holiday shopping is winding down and even with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, Amazon says its delivery plans should help gifts arrive on time get designer dresses to you for the New Year!

Beyond designer dresses, you can find deals across categories from the Amazon Holiday Sale on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Amazon Holiday Deals deliver deep discounts and holiday deals from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from the Amazon Holiday Sale

BCBG MAX AZRIA Cocktail Dress
BCBGMAXAZRIA Cocktail Dress
Amazon
BCBG MAX AZRIA Cocktail Dress
If you're dying for a designer cocktail dress, this number from BCBG MAX AZRIA is a great deal. 
$268$41
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
Amazon
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
If you're into leather and lace, this mesh maxi dress from Free People is a statement maker. 
$98$28
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
Amazon
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
This shift dress is versatile enough that you can wear it as a tunic with leggings instead of tights when it starts to get cold. 
$36
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
Amazon
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
This wrap dress from French Connection makes a evening dress to transition into fall.
$150$85
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
Amazon
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
Looking for something different from the little black dress for the holidays? This maxi dress is the perfect silhouette for a special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night.
$48$20
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
The flattering fit of this midi dress makes this dress about as comfortable as fall dresses get. 
$139$29
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Amazon
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Kick the LBD up a notch with this elegant Jackie O Dress from Black Halo. This cocktail dress is perfect for an evening out this holiday season.
$375$192
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Don't underestimate the comfort of a fall maxi dress. 
$33
Ralph Lauren Landette V-Neck A-Line Party Dress
Ralph Lauren Landette V-Neck A-Line Party Dress
Amazon
Ralph Lauren Landette V-Neck A-Line Party Dress
Make an entrance with this adorable party dress from Ralph Lauren. 
$129$48
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Wear this adorable couture dress from Tommy Hilfiger to any semi-formal occasion this fall. 
$150$32
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
This dress is where sexy meets cozy. It shows off your femininity while keeping you warm.
$50$43
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Amazon
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
If you're looking for a great designer cocktail dress, this is the perfect dress for an evening out.
$39
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
Amazon
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
A red wrap dress is kinda perfect for the holidays. 
$129$52
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Amazon
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Not quite a gown and not a short dress either, if you like to show off your shoulder this is the perfect dress for a special occasion.
$450$109
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Amazon
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this casual dress whimsical style.
$27
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
If you're looking for a mini dress for fall, this shaker knit sweater dress is pretty perfect. 
$38
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Amazon
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
$265$61
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
Amazon
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
This long sleeve dress is just as comfortable as your leggings. With a loose (read: forgiving) fit that pairs well with boots, this is one you'll want to add to your collection of cute casual dresses. 
$34

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas

Shop Last-Minute Holiday Gifts From Kate Spade Surprise

Best Buy Heads into Christmas with New Last-Second Savings Event

The Best White Elephant Gifts for This Holiday Season

The 46 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

25 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

Samsung Holiday Deals: Save Hundreds on Phones, Watches, and Gifts

Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge