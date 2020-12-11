Amazon Holiday Deals Still Available on Select NuFace Products

ICYMI: Among the many Amazon holiday deals for 2020, select NuFace devices and attachments on sale! These popular facial toning devices emit a (completely painless) microcurrent that tones, lifts and firms your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In other words, it's like a professional treatment right at home. The Advanced Facial Toning Kit, which includes the Trinity attachment, is one of our top picks from Amazon's expansive beauty products and tools. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it -- and fast.

Just in time for you to beat those holiday shipping deadlines (with two-day shipping for Prime members), Amazon is offering some of NuFace's best-selling items for a fraction of the price. Of course, the discounts don't stop there. Right now, there are tons of Amazon holiday beauty deals to get in on for the season. And beyond the virtual beauty counter, the savings only get better. Whether you're shopping for that special someone or scooping up the last round of secret Santa gifts, Amazon has a virtually endless list of holiday deals and steals to choose from this Christmas.

Once you've added NuFace's cult-favorite pieces to your cart, be sure to check out Amazon's sales and markdowns on items like Vera Bradley bags, bras and underwear, fitness trackers and more. Plus, if you're still searching for the perfect gifts for Dad, you can also find deals on Amazon devices and designer watches. While you're out it, take the opportunity to shop Amazon's sales on winter birthday presents, gifts for teens and foolproof stocking stuffers.

Remember, the countdown to Christmas is on. If you're looking for more last-minute gifts to shop, plenty of holiday gifts guides are just a click away. Of course, you could always go for Oprah's must-have items, too.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account ,as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Ahead, check out our favorite NuFace devices worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit NuFace We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use, incredibly effective and when you get the glittering Break The Ice version, you can get it for $299. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. REGULARLY $325 $299 at Amazon

Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Amazon Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Another attachment for the Trinity Device, this one is designed to attack fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, eyes and brows. $149 at Amazon

Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Amazon Trinity Device Attachment NuFace Use this NuFace attachment, which uses infrared and red light therapy attachment to lift and contour skin, with the Trinity Device $149 at Amazon

NuFace Fix NuFace Amazon NuFace Fix NuFace Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- It firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. REGULARLY $149 $126.65 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide -- The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

The Best Meal Kits for the Holidays

The Best Holiday Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save Up To 50% Off on Vera Bradley Bags & More

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

The Best Holiday Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon