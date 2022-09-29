Amazon Jewelry Sale: 1 Carat Diamond Earrings and Rings Under $600 — Shop Now
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially during the holidays. While the gifting season is months away, your holiday shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100 .
These Diamond earrings have over 3,300 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.
But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now.
Looking for more gift ideas for the special people in your life? Check out Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and score early deals on your holiday shopping.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.
Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings.
These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
Arriving in a beautiful gift box, this Diamond Ring is a perfect display of your appreciation. Whether for your mother, wife, or grandmother, this ring will be a great gift for anyone in your life.
If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box.
For the person whose favorite color is blue, this gift is one they'll surely talk about for years to come.
Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
These highly rated 1 carat white gold diamond earrings makes the perfect gift and will be a addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.
