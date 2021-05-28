Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags
Time for a handbag refresh? The Amazon Memorial Day Sale event is offering major markdowns -- you can save $100s on Frye handbags. Find deals of up to 70% off its casual-cool style with shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags and handbags whether you're looking for something sassy for summer or you need a year-round tote. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals on Frye bags to pass on to you but there's much more to explore with this sale.
There are even more big deals, markdowns and discounts across categories at the Amazon Memorial Day Deals including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, Fire tablets, Apple airpods and Apple iPad, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.
If spring has you itching to get out and exercise more, you can find all sorts of leggings, sports bras and sneakers on sale. And with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags available at the Amazon Memorial Day Sale event.
