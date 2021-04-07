Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Underwear shopping is one of those chores that's easy to forget about until it's absolutely necessary -- or unless there's a huge deal. The good news there are huge deals to shop at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. It's offering deep discounts on undies for everyone and every occasion.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for sweet spring deals, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

But the sale doesn't end at underwear. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.

Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale right here.

Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Amazon Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani. This 3-pack also comes in a wide selection of colors. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Amazon Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. $34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Maidenform Women’s Microfiber with Lace Boyshort Panty Amazon Maidenform Women’s Microfiber with Lace Boyshort Panty These panties are not regular underwear. Cute and comfortable, the Maidenform boy short gives you all the coverage you need. These boy shorts are available in over 40 prints and colors. $3 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Low Rise Trunks These micro trunks from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevents them from riding up and they provide with extra support in the pouch. $16 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Amazon Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. Get them now for 30% off. $21 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief Amazon Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being active. Bonus: These boxer briefs have advanced odor protection for those days you workout extra hard. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort Amazon Maidenform Women's Cheeky Lace Boyshort These pretty panties are well made with the quality that you expect from Maidenform. All-over lace gives you that smooth, no-panty-line look while providing plenty of tummy coverage. $4 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Wacoal Women's New Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty Amazon Wacoal Women's New Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty Both comfortable and feminine, Wacoal's Cotton Suede Full Brief Panty is made with pima cotton and spandex with a high-cut leg and lace waistband. Shop now to get them at 30% off the regular price. $7 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Panty This Calvin Klein thong delivers on the no-panty-line promise without sacrificing comfort. This Calvin Klein thong is available in over 20 colors and prints. $12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort. $28.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Thong Amazon Maidenform Women's Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Thong Feeling slim and sexy on a night out with your sweetheart is easy with Maidenform's Tummy Shaping Thong. It has breathable stretch lace so you feel comfortable and look feminine at the same time. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $21) Buy Now

Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs Amazon Wirapa Women's Cotton Underwear High Waist Stretch Briefs Clear out your underwear drawer to make room for a 5-pack of soft high-waited briefs. Made with comfort in mind, they're made with a cotton and spandex blend in a variety of colors. $24 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong Amazon Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. Cute and lacy, they make the perfect addition to your (or your sweetheart's) lingerie drawer. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack Amazon Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack These brief panties from Hanes are made with a moisture-wicking fabric designed for cool comfort. $9 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief Amazon Hanky Panky, Plus Signature Lace French Brief Sexy and slimming, Hanky Panky's Plus Signature Lace French Brief are lacy, stretchy and durable. Get them now for 60% off the regular price. $13 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise Amazon Felina Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. These are selling out fast, so grab them while your size is still available! $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty The Calvin Klein brand is known for quality undergarments and this modern bikini panty is no exception. This bikini panty is made with a blend of cotton and modal so it's both soft and breathable. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. Save 30% on this Calvin Klein 3-pack of seamless thongs. $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear Amazon POKARLA Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear You get full coverage from Pokarla in these mid-high-waisted briefs. From size small to 3XX large, Amazon shoppers gush about how comfortable these cute undies are. $25 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Bikini Cotton Panty Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Bikini Cotton Panty Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. Made of cotton, these classic panties will keep you cool and comfortable. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. $11 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

