Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Underwear -- Save Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein, Hanes & More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Underwear shopping is one of those chores that's easy to forget about until it's absolutely necessary -- or unless there's a huge deal. The good news there are huge deals to shop at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. It's offering deep discounts on undies for everyone and every occasion.
Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for sweet spring deals, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!
But the sale doesn't end at underwear. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Be sure to also check out more Winter deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.
We're finding major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need for your health and wellness. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for mom for Mother's Day or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.
Shop our top underwear picks from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale right here.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Last Chance for Up to 40% Off at The Madewell Spring Sale
The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break
Kate Spade Spring Sale: Last Chance to Get 30% Off Spring Styles
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok