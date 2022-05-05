Mother's Day is three days away, and if you're shopping for a Mother's Day Gift you'll get in time then you're in the right place. With Amazon Prime, you're sure to get any last-minute Mother's Day Gifts in time. If you want to add some sparkle to the mother figures in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale — there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100. These Diamond earrings have over 2,900 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.

But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Beyond diamonds, you can find deals across categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. There are major markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare, Kitchen and Cookware tools and more.

Looking for more gift ideas for Mother figures in your life, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

