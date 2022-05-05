Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings and Rings You'll Get In Time
Mother's Day is three days away, and if you're shopping for a Mother's Day Gift you'll get in time then you're in the right place. With Amazon Prime, you're sure to get any last-minute Mother's Day Gifts in time. If you want to add some sparkle to the mother figures in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale — there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100.
These Diamond earrings have over 2,900 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.
But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Beyond diamonds, you can find deals across categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. There are major markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare, Kitchen and Cookware tools and more.
Looking for more gift ideas for Mother figures in your life, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.
Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings.
These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
Arriving in a beautiful gift box, this Diamond Ring is a perfect display of your appreciation. Whether for your mother, wife, or grandmother, this ring will be a great gift for any of the moms in your life.
If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box.
For the mom whose favorite color is blue, this Mother's Day gift is one she'll surely talk about for years to come.
Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.
These highly rated 1 carat white gold diamond earrings makes the perfect gift and will be a addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
If you're shopping for an ethically made diamond ring for Valentine's Day, this oval halo is a cluster of sparkling conflict free diamonds set in 10K yellow gold.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Mother's Day
20 Chic Jewelry Gifts You'll Get In Time From Amazon
30 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon
The 6 Best Deals for A Last-Minute Mother’s Day Flower Delivery
Get 15% Off Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts from Milk Bar
The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom
Diamond Jewelry to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With These Jewelry Gifts
Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags and More
14 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott
25 Useful Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms
Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far
Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day 2022