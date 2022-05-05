Shopping

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings and Rings You'll Get In Time

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Diamond Earrings
Mother's Day is three days away, and if you're shopping for a Mother's Day Gift you'll get in time then you're in the right place. With Amazon Prime, you're sure to get any last-minute Mother's Day Gifts in time. If you want to add some sparkle to the mother figures in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale — there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100.

These Diamond earrings have over 2,900 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.

But the jewelry deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Beyond diamonds, you can find deals across categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. There are major markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincareKitchen and Cookware tools and more. 

Looking for more gift ideas for Mother figures in your life, check out our Mother's Day Gift Guide.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings

Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.

$330$280
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Amazon
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring

Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings. 

$575
1.50 CARAT
$400
1 CARAT
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings

These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.

$199
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Round and Baguette Diamond Ring

Arriving in a beautiful gift box, this Diamond Ring is a perfect display of your appreciation. Whether for your mother, wife, or grandmother, this ring will be a great gift for any of the moms in your life.

$399
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings

If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.

$470$399
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings

These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.

$399
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold

These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 

$530
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Blue and White Diamond Ring
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Blue and White Diamond Ring
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Blue and White Diamond Ring

For the mom whose favorite color is blue, this Mother's Day gift is one she'll surely talk about for years to come.

$349
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Amazon
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring

Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.

$600
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver

These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!

$475
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings

Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.

$659
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring

Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.  

$600
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold

Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.

 

$400
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings

These highly rated 1 carat white gold diamond earrings makes the perfect gift and will be a addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.

$634
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold

Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.

$580
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring
Amazon
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring

If you're shopping for an ethically made diamond ring for Valentine's Day, this oval halo is a cluster of sparkling conflict free diamonds set in 10K yellow gold.

$322

