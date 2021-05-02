Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
Mother's Day is just a week away -- May 9 -- and if you're looking the perfect Amazon Mother's Day gift that sparkles with diamonds, now's the time to shop! Right now, you can find deep discounts on diamonds during Amazon's Mother's Day Sale -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. There's no better way to celebrate motherhood than with a diamond!
You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at this Amazon sale that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of Mother's Day deals on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Diamonds on sale at Amazon make the perfect Amazon Mother's Day gift this year, but you don't have to be looking for diamonds to find great prices at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. It's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on other merch at Amazon's Mother's Day Saleincluding electronics, home decor, spring jackets, athleisure, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sleepwear and pajamas, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear, athleisure, kitchen appliances , boots, watches, fitness trackers, Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and Fire tablet and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are looking for Mother's Day gift ideas, or you're treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
