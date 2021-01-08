Amazon New Year Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

The new year is officially here! Amazon's New Year Sale event has tons of hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe. This Amazon Sale features top savings on electronics, home, kitchen and then some lasting through the end of the year.

Amazon's New Year Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers,& Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's New Year Sale event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories at Amazon's New Year Sale including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, luggage, sandals, home decor, designer dresses,sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

If you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun on these major online sale events.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags still available at Amazon's New Year Sale.

Melissa Tote Frye Amazon Melissa Tote Frye This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into spacious tote. REGULARLY $398 From $299.95 on Amazon

Greta Tote Frye Amazon Greta Tote Frye The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. REGULARLY $228 From $137.99 at Amazon

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well. REGULARLY $228 $99.97 at Amazon

Reed Zip Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Reed Zip Leather Hobo Frye Not too big and not too small, this elegant bag is perfect for everyday use. REGULARLY $358 $297 on Amazon

Mel Tote Bag Frye Amazon Mel Tote Bag Frye The Frye Mel Tote Bag comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. REGULARLY $528 $358.68 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $89 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $148 $58.93 at Amazon

Melissa Artisan Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Artisan Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Up your carryall game with Frye's charming artisan crossbody handbag. REGULARLY $157.16 $146.88 on Amazon

Jolie Hobo Frye Amazon Jolie Hobo Frye This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $39 off the retail price. $148 at Amazon

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $238 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural. $189.97 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. The Frye Evie Tote is available in three colors: bone and daffodil. This Frye purse is more than 47% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $99.90 at Amazon

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 59% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $119.99 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $92 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too! $165.24 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $166 off the retail price, while supplies last. $238.38 at Amazon

Reed Flap Crossbody Frye Amazon Reed Flap Crossbody Frye This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower. $145.99at Amazon

Odessa Hobo Frye Amazon Odessa Hobo Frye The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This purse is also available in the cognac color. REGULARLY $160 $150.84 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best Amazon Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers and More

Amazon's New Year Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Men's Clothing

Best Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Gifts Under $30

Best Gifts Under $50

Best Gifts Under $100

Best Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Amazon Deals for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Shop on Amazon

Oprah’s Favorite Things: Shop This Fashion Gift Guide

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags