Amazon New Year Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Frye Handbags
Amazon

Melissa Tote
Frye
All-leather Frye Melissa Tote with a 9-inch shoulder strap and snap closure
Amazon
Melissa Tote
Frye
This all-leather carry-all packs a lot of style into spacious tote. 
REGULARLY $398
Greta Tote
Frye
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Greta Tote
Frye
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
REGULARLY $228
Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well.
REGULARLY $228
Reed Zip Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Reed Zip Leather Hobo
Amazon
Reed Zip Leather Hobo
Frye
Not too big and not too small, this elegant bag is perfect for everyday use. 
REGULARLY $358
Mel Tote Bag
Frye
FRYE Mel Tote Bag
Amazon
Mel Tote Bag
Frye
The Frye Mel Tote Bag comes in three different colors: camel, black and navy. 
REGULARLY $528
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $89 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $148
Melissa Artisan Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Artisan Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Artisan Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Up your carryall game with Frye's charming artisan crossbody handbag. 
REGULARLY $157.16
Jolie Hobo
Frye
Frye Jolie Hobo
Amazon
Jolie Hobo
Frye
This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $39 off the retail price.
Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Amazon
Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye
This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $238 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
frye bag
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
The Frye Evie Tote is available in three colors: bone and daffodil. This Frye purse is more than 47% off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $198
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 59% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $92 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Amazon
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $166 off the retail price, while supplies last. 
Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Amazon
Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye
This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower.
Odessa Hobo
Frye
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Odessa Hobo
Frye
The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This purse is also available in the cognac color.
REGULARLY $160

