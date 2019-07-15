Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals from Clarisonic, Ghd, Revlon & More!
Amazon Prime Day is in full force!
The site has launched its massive two-day sale, and we're here to help you score the best deals.
Amazon is known for its discounts on electronics (especially its own range of products like Echo and Fire tablets), but the site also carries an expansive range of beauty products -- makeup, skin and tools -- you can save on from brands like L'Oreal Paris, Clarisonic, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more.
Catch up on what you need to know about Prime Day before adding to cart, and shop the best beauty deals we've selected since 1 p.m. PST today. We'll be updating with more discounts once they roll out.
When Is Prime Day?
Prime Day starts on Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. PST and end on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Do I Need to be a Prime Member?
Yes, Prime Day sales are only accessible to Prime members. Learn more about the Prime membership and sign up for a 30-day free trial and two-day delivery. You can shop not only on your desktop and mobile, but also on the Amazon app, where you can preview and "watch" deals you'd like to buy on Prime Day and get an alert when the products go on sale, and on Alexa-compatible devices.
Other Prime Savings
First-time Amazon app users will receive a $10 Amazon credit and another $10 credit when you make your first in-app purchase. If you're going to be on desktop, install Amazon Assistant to get notifications on discounts and get $10 off on your next order of $50 or more.
Got an Amazon Gift Card? Earn a $10 bonus when you reload $100 or more to the card for the first time.
Whole Foods Market shoppers, listen up! Spend $10 at the store or on Prime Now between now and July 16 to get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day.
Lightning Deals vs. Spotlight Deals
There are two types of Deals for Prime Day. Lightning Deals last for a limited time (typically a few hours) or until the product is sold out. Only one item is allowed for purchase per customer.
Spotlight Deals either last for 24 hours or for the duration of Prime Day once the deal is released.
Will There Be Pre-Sale Items?
Other retailers are offering big sales in conjunction with Prime Day. Target will launch its Deal Days, Net-a-Porter is offering extra 20% off on select sale items and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is well underway.
Shop Prime Day beauty deals:
Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush,
$199 $120
Hot Tools 24k Gold Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron,
$50 $30
NeoCutis Lumière Bio-restorative Eye Cream,
$97 $68 (one of our editors has used this for two years!)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade,
$18 $13 (Shop a fantastic deal on the brow duo set here)
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Pack of 2,
$20 $16
Oral-B White 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush,
$162 $80
BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer,
$60 $42
CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium 1-1/4 Inch Straightening Iron,
$140 $98
ghd Curve Iron Curl,
$200 $140
pmd Personal Microderm,
$180 $95
Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment Pack of 2,
$22 $17
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes Pack of 3,
$18 $11
Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara,
$23 $17
Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Strips Kit,
$61 $45
L'Occitane Hand Cream and Travel Minis,
$58 $38
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer,
$54 $37
Waterpik Electric Water Flosser,
$80 $40
Braun Silk Expert 5 IPL Hair Removal,
$400 $280
Deal Ended:
Belula 100% Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set, $24 $16
Our sister sites CNET and GameSpot are covering the best Prime Day deals and Prime Day gaming deals.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Fashion Deals: Shop the Best Shoes, Clothing and More!
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Available for Pre-Order
Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!
Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!