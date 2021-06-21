Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times to shop for the perfect bra, but thanks to Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals, you can stock up on all your unmentionables and gifts for yourself, your girlfriend, or your wife without leaving your home.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon Prime Day has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.

Beyond bras, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon Prime Day: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best Amazon deals on bras with Amazon Prime Day.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Shop the Best Deals

Prime Day 2021 Is Here! What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings

Shop the Biggest Sales Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day: Black-Owned Businesses to Shop

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The SKIMS Maternity Collection -- Shop Nursing Bras, Maternity Tights and More

Amazon Prime Day: 265 Deals on Echo, Fire TVs, Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon

Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More