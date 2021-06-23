Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Best Tech Deals Still Available

By ETonline Staff
Best Tech Deals
Amazon

The Amazon Prime Day shopping event is over but there are tons of tech deals still available that you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices and other electronics. The two-day shopping event has deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem and we picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Prime Day deals .

With post Prime Day 2021 deals, you can still score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

Amazon is still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, fashion deals, Prime Day TV deals, Apple devices like an ipad, apple watch or laptop dealkitchen appliances, to items for the home like a robot vacuum cleaner, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furnituredesigner sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below. 

ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Amazon Devices and Electronics:

Apple Macbook Air
Apple Macbook Air
Amazon
Apple Macbook Air
If you like your laptop on the lighter side, the Apple Macbook Air is for you. 
$899 (REGULARLY $999)
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$348
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$130
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Amazon
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Connect Alexa to your car speakers through your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. 
$50
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Amazon
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! 
$30
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
See who's stopping by from your smartphone or Alexa video device thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell. Install this device at your front door and set up alerts so you'll never miss a package, visitor or food delivery. 
$60
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Amazon
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 
$250 AT AMAZON
Amazon Halo
Amazon Halo
Amazon
Amazon Halo
Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is still on sale for 10% off post-Prime Day. 
$898 (REGULARLY $1,000)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$45 (REGULARLY $50)
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
This Amazon Fire HD tablet has all-day battery life -- up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
$90
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
Amazon
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Amazon
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Keep an eye on pets, baby or the house while you're away with Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio.
$46
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$260 (REGULARLY $500)
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$130
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$289 (REGULARLY $350)
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
$30
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Amazon
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
You'll need to act fast to score this limited-time deal! These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$70 (REGULARLY $85)
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$56
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Superior sound quality and waterproof. Perfect for your next pool party.
$350
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
$225 (REGULARLY $230)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
We wait all year for this deal on AirPods. 
$160 (REGULARLY $200)
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get a bird's-eye view with the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone. It's lightweight and easy to fly, making it a snap to take on your next adventure. 
$518
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Amazon
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Do more than just print photos in an instant with HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer. 
$97
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Get all of your shows and movies in one convenient place.
$120
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shop now to get a little help cleaning up this summer with a robot vacuum at a huge discount! 
$600
Fossil Gen 5
Fossil Gen 5
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5
This Fossil Gen 5 smart watch has an always-on display with thousands of watch faces so you can personalize and monitor your exercise. 
$276 (REGURLARLY $295)
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$40 (REGULARLY $50)

