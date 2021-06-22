Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics
We're on Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Day, and there are still tons of tech deals you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices and other electronics. The two-day shopping event has deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem and we picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Prime Day deals .
With this Prime Day 2021 sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, fashion deals, Prime Day TV deals, Apple devices like an ipad, apple watch or laptop deal, kitchen appliances, to items for the home like a robot vacuum cleaner, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.
If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on Amazon devices and electronics:
