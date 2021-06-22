Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021 (Day 2): Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics

By ETonline Staff
We're on Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Day, and there are still tons of tech deals you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices and other electronics. The two-day shopping event has deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem and we picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Prime Day deals .

With this Prime Day 2021 sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, fashion deals, Prime Day TV deals, Apple devices like an ipad, apple watch or laptop dealkitchen appliances, to items for the home like a robot vacuum cleaner, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furnituredesigner sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.

If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Deals on Amazon devices and electronics:

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$80
Apple Macbook Air
Apple Macbook Air
Amazon
Apple Macbook Air
If you like your laptop on the lighter side, the Apple Macbook Air is for you. 
$949
Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. 
$95 (REGULARLY $130)
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Amazon
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! 
$30
Amazon Halo
Amazon Halo
Amazon
Amazon Halo
Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
Amazon
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$118
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy to use wireless phone charger.
$30
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Sony Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$249 (REGULARLY $350)
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$49
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Amazon
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone
Connect Alexa to your car speakers through your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. 
$15 (REGULARLY $50)
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3
Run, bike, hike and more phone-free and see your real-time pace & distance with built in GPS.
$200 (REGURLARLY $230)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
See who's stopping by from your smartphone or Alexa video device thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell. Install this device at your front door and set up alerts so you'll never miss a package, visitor or food delivery. 
$60
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get a bird's-eye view with the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone. It's lightweight and easy to fly, making it a snap to take on your next adventure. 
$397
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantrum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is currently on sale for $798 thanks to Prime Day.
$798 (REGULARLY $1000)
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Get all of your shows and movies in one convenient place.
$80
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
This Amazon Fire HD tablet has all-day battery life -- up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Fossil Gen 5
Fossil Gen 5
Amazon
Fossil Gen 5
This smart watch has always on display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time.
$278 (REGURLARLY $295)
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Amazon
Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio
Keep an eye on pets, baby or the house while you're away with Conico 1080P HD Baby Monitor with Sound Motion Detection 2-Way Audio.
$37 (REGULARLY 47)
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$25 (REGULARLY $50)
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$225 (REGULARLY $500)
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
Shop now to get a little help cleaning up this summer with a robot vacuum at a huge discount! 
$320 (REGULARLY $600)
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$190 (REGULARLY $350)
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB
Get next-level power with Samsung Galaxy 5G, plus a pro-grade camera (including night mode to capture high-quality content in low light.) Choose from six colorful hues in a sleek matte finish.
$480 (REGULARLY $700)
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Amazon
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Do more than just print photos in an instant with HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer. 
$78 (REGULARLY $99)
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Amazon
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
You'll need to act fast to score this limited-time deal! These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$38 (REGULARLY $85)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
We wait all year for this deal on AirPods. 
$160 (REGULARLY $200)
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Superior sound quality and waterproof. Perfect for your next pool party.
$250 (REGULARLY $350)

