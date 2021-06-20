Amazon's Prime Day 2021 starts tomorrow, but discounts are already available! Ahead of the the big day, Amazon released a few early Prime Day deals on electronics, including some of the brand's smart devices. From a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices with early Prime Day deals.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite If you're starting to think about summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, a smart lock and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. $230 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Doesn't your mom deserve the fastest, most powerful Amazon device available? Shop now to get the Fire TV Cube on sale. $120 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

