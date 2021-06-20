Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More
Amazon's Prime Day 2021 starts tomorrow, but discounts are already available! Ahead of the the big day, Amazon released a few early Prime Day deals on electronics, including some of the brand's smart devices. From a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices with early Prime Day deals.
Take advantage of early Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances like an Instant Pot, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Amazon devices like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at the sale event.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items and get $10 credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Prime Day eGift card or Mini Prime Envelope.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: Everything You Need to Know
265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Echo, Fire TVs, Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit & More
Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day
Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale
Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Home Decor
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Sandals: Soludos, Skechers, Steve Madden and More
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
23 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses from Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, Ray-Ban and More
Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes & More
Early Prime Day Deals on Luggage: Save on Tumi, Samsonite & More