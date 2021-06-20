Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

By Amy Sheridan
Prime Day 2021 Amazon Devices
Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 starts tomorrow, but discounts are already available! Ahead of the the big day, Amazon released a few early Prime Day deals on electronics, including some of the brand's smart devices. From a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices with early Prime Day deals

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items and get $10 credit when you spend $40 on the Amazon Prime Day eGift card or Mini Prime Envelope.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
If you're starting to think about summer reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when travel starts up again, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
$130 AT AMAZON
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System
With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, a smart lock and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant.
$199 AT AMAZON
Echo Auto & 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon
Echo Auto & 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew
Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 
$230 AT AMAZON
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
If you've been thinking about getting a Fire tablet, working is as fun as playing on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.
$125 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime
This bundle includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Chime with 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.
$80 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. Buy two, save 24%, while supplies last.
$140 AT AMAZON
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition
Score 28% off this Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision. Already equipped with the applications you enjoy, this Smart TV is a great option for a living room.
$310 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $430)
Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
$35 AT AMAZON
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Amazon
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 
$250 AT AMAZON
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Amazon
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. 
$169 AT AMAZON
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition
Catch this huge early deal for Prime Day while it still lasts! At 41% off, this Insignia Smart FireTV is a must-buy.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is $45.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Echo Frames | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black
Echo Frames | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black
Amazon
Echo Frames | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black
Look smart with these Amazon Alexa-enabled open-ear glasses. With these Echo Frames you can do anything, including make calls, set reminders, get the news, listen to podcasts and more! 
$250 AT AMAZON
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Amazon
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa.
$250 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $259)
Amazon Echo Studio
Echo Studio
Amazon
Amazon Echo Studio
This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. 
$200 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display
This Amazon Fire HD tablet has all-day battery life -- up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
$90 AT AMAZON
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Doesn't your mom deserve the fastest, most powerful Amazon device available? Shop now to get the Fire TV Cube on sale. 
$120 AT AMAZON
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device.
$60 AT AMAZON
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day last year. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls)
This Amazon Fire TV Stick is among the most affordable Amazon devices. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite and works with the Alexa app.
$30 AT AMAZON
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)

