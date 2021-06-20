Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early Deals on Designer Dresses from Lark & Ro, Free People, For Love and Lemons & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon summer sale dresses
Westend61/Getty Images

Now's the time to trade in your tired loungewear and sweatpants for a few summer dresses! Amazon's Prime Day starts tomorrow, June 21, but right now, you can find loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses we love from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals for the warm weather ahead. 

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event features top women's summer fashion brands at a deep discount like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a comfy work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. You can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for with a Prime Day deal on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Beyond dresses, right now you can take advantage of early Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Fire HD and Amazon Kindle eboo and other Amazon devices, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances like an Instant Pot, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at the sale event.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals event. 

Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Shay Ruffle Trim Wrap Dress
This dress is cute enough to wear out in the sunshine and comfy enough to work from home in.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
For Love & Lemons Women's Maxi
Amazon
For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress
Floral chiffon with a plunging neckline makes this For Love & Lemons maxi ultra-sexy. Shop now to get it for 42% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$224 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $306)
Betsey Johnson Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Betsey Johnson Women's Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Amazon
Betsey Johnson Tank Mini Dress with Polka Dot Mesh Flounce
Be prepare for summer gatherings in this cute dress from Betsey Johnson. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Fake Love Animal Print Gathered Sleeveless Mini Dress
A dress you can throw and go -- and still look good? Yes, please! 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chiffon Midi Dress
You can't beat the price on this adorable midi dress from Tommy Hilfiger. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON
Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Amazon
Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress
Meet your new favorite summer dress from Lark & Ro. The classic wrap with cap sleeves is casual enough for every day wear and classy enough to wear to a wedding. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
4SI3NNA Women's Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. 
$22 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress
Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the original price. 
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Adrianna Papell Women's Floral Chiffon Godet Shift
Adrianna Papell Women's Floral Chiffon Godet Shift
Amazon
Adrianna Papell Women's Floral Chiffon Godet Shift
Wear this cute tropical floral shift dress to the office or when you're out and about. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress
Dress up in this ultra-comfortable floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger. Shop now to get it for much as 70% off the original price. 
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Get ready for summer -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Fit and Flare Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Fit and Flare Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Fit and Flare Dress
This fit and flare dress from Tommy Hilfiger can flatter just about any figure. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
Amazon
Billabong Women's Wrap Front Midi Length Dress
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)

RELATED CONTENT:

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More

Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein

Last Minute Father's Day Gifts Under $30

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals on Fitness Trackers

Last Minute Amazon Father's Day Deals on Designer Watches

Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags: Kate Spade, Coach & More

Last Minute Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

14 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

Amazon Early Prime Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day Deals

Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

 