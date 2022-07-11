Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirTag Deals
If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. 

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, purses, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. 

$29$27
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$98

But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

Amazon has Prime Day deals on AirTag holders now. Once you've added Apple AirTags to your Amazon cart, check out the best Apple AirTag holder deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring

When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys.

$35$22
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.

$39$24 WITH COUPON
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag
Amazon
Pelican Protector Stick-On Mount Case for Apple AirTag

The adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more. 

$50$31
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.

$29$21 WITH COUPON
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case
Amazon
Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Holder Case

This AirTag holder is perfect for dog collars, so you don't have to worry about the device getting damaged when it is taken into the water. 

$16$10
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag
Amazon
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. 

$13
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
Amazon
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder

The BRG Airtags Case provides rugged armor designed with six shockproof corners and is crafted with high-quality silicone to provide a strong cushioning to protect your AirTag against bumps and scratches.

$9$5 WITH COUPON
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case

This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.

$20$13
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Amazon
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags

This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling. 

$50$32 WITH COUPON

