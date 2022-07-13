The sun is shining and the pavement is dry — if you haven't gotten into your summer running routine yet, now's a great time! The ultra-popular Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe from Adidas are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Right now, you can save up to 65% on the popular running sneaker.

The Ultraboost 21 shoe is known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle. The sneakers have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness." It's a great gift too!

Now that warmer weather is here, it's the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or your running partner. Various colorways of the Ultraboost 21 sneaker are up to 65% off on Amazon.

Be sure to check out incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 sneaker deals to find the perfect summer shoe. Plus, check out Khloé Kardashian's favorite workout shoes on sale right now.

