Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Electronics

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means there are a ton of tech deals you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices. The two-day shopping event released deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Early Prime Day deals.

With this Prime Day 2021 sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more at Prime day deal prices.

If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from this Prime Day sale event.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30 day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Apple Macbook Air Amazon Apple Macbook Air A fast and lightweight computer to take on the go and complete all of the tasks that you need. $949 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $80 Buy Now

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. $95 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming. $190 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $25 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals for Home

Amazon Prime Day: Shop Best Deals on Shoes

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Beauty Deals

Target Deal Days 2021: Get the Details on the Prime Day-Competing Sale

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals on Handbags

265 Best Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More