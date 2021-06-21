Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Stay cool this summer in a bunch of new dresses. With Amazon Prime Day Deals, Amazon shoppers can find dresses on sale for just about any occasion. You’ll find slashed prices on pieces whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to work, to the beach, out to dinner or simply just to stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning. Amazon is offering tons of on-sale dresses during their Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals right now.

Now that we’ve moved past our spring cleaning phase and into summer, replenish your wardrobe and stock up on lightweight essential dress shapes at a lower price right now. You can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when you’ve donated all your old jeans, have been living in leggings and there’s a new deal to score.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. Make sure you get the same exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. This year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale, including on dresses.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$29 (REGULARLY $50)
Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste
Add a feminine twist to your favorite look with this short-sleeve pique polo dress. 
$93 (REGULARLY $155)
Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Amazon
Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Free People
A shimmering number with a plunge neckline and accent v-cut out.
$48 (REGULARLY $75)
Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
Halife
Halife Womens Dresses Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
Halife
$21 (REGULARLY $28)
Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress with Tie Belt
Fleur Wood
Fleur Wood Women's Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dresses Flowy Summer Boho Maxi Dress with Tie Belt.png
Amazon
Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress with Tie Belt
Fleur Wood
This flowy silhouette can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion. 
$19 (REGULARLY $24)
Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste
Lacoste Women's Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste
This relaxed fit is perfect for laid-back yet stylish weekends. 
$93 (REGULARLY $155)
Vicente
RACHEL ZOE
RACHEL ZOE Vicente
Amazon
Vicente
RACHEL ZOE
The ruched detail and long bell sleeves give this dress a little something extra. 
$92 (REGULARLY $116)
Hailey Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Women's Hailey Mini Dress
Amazon
Hailey Mini Dress
Free People
This Free People dress has charm to spare with lots of romantic details and an unexpected cutout back.
$55 (REGULARLY $148)
Pleated Flare Casual Beach Dress
Romanstii
Romanstii Women's Mini Dress Strappy Backless Pleated Flare Ruffle Polka Dot Casual Beach Dresses
Amazon
Pleated Flare Casual Beach Dress
Romanstii
This strap tube top dress is super soft, lightweight and comfortable to wear on hot days. 
$30 (REGULARLY $46)
Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
Samefar
Samefar Womens Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dresses Basic Bodycon Mini Dress
Amazon
Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
Samefar
This basic causal tank dress is a closet staple.
$13 (REGULARLY $26)

