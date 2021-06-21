Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Dresses

Stay cool this summer in a bunch of new dresses. With Amazon Prime Day Deals, Amazon shoppers can find dresses on sale for just about any occasion. You’ll find slashed prices on pieces whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to work, to the beach, out to dinner or simply just to stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning. Amazon is offering tons of on-sale dresses during their Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals right now.

Now that we’ve moved past our spring cleaning phase and into summer, replenish your wardrobe and stock up on lightweight essential dress shapes at a lower price right now. You can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when you’ve donated all your old jeans, have been living in leggings and there’s a new deal to score.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Amazon's epic shopping event is happening now. Make sure you get the same exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. This year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale, including on dresses.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Vicente RACHEL ZOE Amazon Vicente RACHEL ZOE The ruched detail and long bell sleeves give this dress a little something extra. $92 (REGULARLY $116) Buy Now

Hailey Mini Dress Free People Amazon Hailey Mini Dress Free People This Free People dress has charm to spare with lots of romantic details and an unexpected cutout back. $55 (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

