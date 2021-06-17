Amazon Prime Day: Best Early Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit Garmin & More
The weather is finally nice enough to get out and about -- and get in shape. After this winter and spring without the gym, we may all need a little help getting back into a good routine. Fitness trackers can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one for your dad, now's a great time -- Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale has loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts. You are sure to find a fitness tracker on a Prime Day deal.
Father's Day coincides with Amazon's Prime Day this year, so right now you can take advantage of early Prime Day deals on electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances like an Instant Pot, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, Amazon devices like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more at the sale event.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deal from Amazon's huge Prime Day sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Shop ET Style's top picks on fitness trackers at Amazon below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals We Expect to See
Early Prime Day Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
Early Prime Day Deals: Leggings from Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know
We Found Khloe Kardashian's Adidas Sneakers on Sale at Amazon
Khloe Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated Is $23 on Amazon
Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads
The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021
The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
Best Father's Day Gifts Under $50 and $30
Father's Day Gifts 2021: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More