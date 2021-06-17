The weather is finally nice enough to get out and about -- and get in shape. After this winter and spring without the gym, we may all need a little help getting back into a good routine. Fitness trackers can be a great motivator and if you've been thinking about getting one for your dad, now's a great time -- Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale has loads of fitness trackers at deep discounts. You are sure to find a fitness tracker on a Prime Day deal.

Shop ET Style's top picks on fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well for this activity tracker. $181 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, hydration, menstrual cycle, has sleep tracking capabilities and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. $280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a no-fuss fitness tracker with slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. Standout features include breathing sessions, menstrual health tracking, on-screen smartphone notification and more than 20 exercise modes for real-time workout stats. Plus, it's swim-proof. Get a 12-month free trial of Fitbit Premium with the Fitbit app for personalized guidance, additional insight and sleep tools. If you want even more features and a bigger face, try the Fitbit Versa 3. $99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Amazon Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch This Garmin fitness tracker is a versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. It also features smart notifications -- you can connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. Shop now to get the Garmin Forerunner 235 for almost $100 off the original price. $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Fitbit Charge 4 Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker comes with a built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and both sleep and swimming tracking ability. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

