Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means there are a ton of tech deals you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices. The two-day shopping event released deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Early Prime Day deals.

With this Prime Day 2021 sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwearkitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furnituredesigner sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.

Here's a Prime Day tip -- be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon Prime Day. With no secret password, Alexa can grant you access to huge deals this Prime Day. Don't forget to turn your notifications on! 

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Superior sound quality and waterproof. Perfect for your next pool party.
$150 (REGULARLY $350)
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Amazon
You'll need to act fast to score this limited-time deal! These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$38 (REGULARLY $85)
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$190 (REGULARLY $350)
Sony Noise Cancelling Overhead Headphones
Amazon
Block out surrounding distractions thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. These industry-leading headphones will take your focus to a new level without skimping on sound quality. 
$249 (REGULARLY $350)
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone 128GB
Amazon
Get next-level power with Samsung Galaxy 5G, plus a pro-grade camera (including night mode to capture high-quality content in low light.) Choose from six colorful hues in a sleek matte finish.
$480 (REGULARLY $700)
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
We wait all year for this deal on AirPods. 
$150 (REGULARLY $200)

