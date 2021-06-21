Amazon Prime Day: Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means there are a ton of tech deals you don't want to miss out on, including savings on Amazon devices. The two-day shopping event released deals on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon Early Prime Day deals.

With this Prime Day 2021 sale, you're able to score deep discounts on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. The online retailer is also still offering huge markdowns on everything from smart TV deals and designer luggage, sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, outdoor furniture, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products and tons more.

Here's a Prime Day tip -- be sure to ask Alexa "What are my Prime Day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals at Amazon Prime Day. With no secret password, Alexa can grant you access to huge deals this Prime Day. Don't forget to turn your notifications on!

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming. $190 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

