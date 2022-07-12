Right now is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags - and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days ahead, you can snag a great deal on designer bags during Amazon's Prime Day Sale. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, you can find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with this Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and you can still shop these stylish designer bags deals below.

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $149 $75 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

10 Best Early Prime Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Jennifer Lopez's Running Sneakers Are Nearly 50% Off at Amazon Now

Early Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $25 at Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More