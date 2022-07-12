Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of or seen the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can get up to 15% off Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments at Amazon Prime Day.

Olaplex is particularly known for their patented bond building technology, which helps rebuild broken bonds that give your hair structure. According to the brand, every Olaplex product features their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. In other words, Olaplex haircare repairs damaged hair from the inside-out on a molecular level, whether the damage was caused by heat, color treatment, chemical treatment, brushing and weather.

From the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo to the brand's best-selling No. 3 Hair Perfector, Olaplex's cleansing, styling and treatment hair products — great for all hair types and textures — are on sale for a limited time at the online beauty retailer. Olaplex has been used on the tresses of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Emma Stone and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Shop all the Olaplex deals from Amazon Prime Day below.

