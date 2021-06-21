Get ready for summer with a new designer handbag from Amazon! Prime Day is here, and we're seeing huge discounts with on purses and handbags from your favorite designers. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you zero in on the perfect purse for you.

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and comfy tops to go with our flip flips and denim shorts to enjoy warm weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite summer outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday bag or you want something flashy for the beach, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags right now with Amazon's Prime Day Deals.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts with Prime Day 2021 Deals.

Michael Kors Voyager Tote Amazon Michael Kors Voyager Tote This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It can hold a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. $195 AND AND UP (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $178 off the retail price, while supplies last. $118 (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Sakroots Women's Metro Amazon Sakroots Women's Metro Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. $79 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. $91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. FROM $173 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

