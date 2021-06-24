Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Dresses Still Available to Shop Now

Amazon's Prime Day is over, but Amazon shoppers can still find deals on dresses for just about any occasion. You’ll find slashed prices on pieces whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to work, to the beach, out to dinner or simply just to stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning. Amazon is still offering tons of dresses at major markdowns in the wake of Prime Day.

Now that we’ve moved past our spring cleaning phase and into summer, replenish your wardrobe and stock up on lightweight essential dress shapes at a lower price right now. You can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when you’ve donated all your old jeans, have been living in leggings and there’s a new deal to score.

Beyond dresses, we're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals Still Available from Prime Day:

