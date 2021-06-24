Shopping

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Dresses Still Available to Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
prime day dresses 1280
Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day is over, but Amazon shoppers can still find deals on dresses for just about any occasion. You’ll find slashed prices on pieces whether you’re looking for a dress to wear to work, to the beach, out to dinner or simply just to stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning. Amazon is still offering tons of dresses at major markdowns in the wake of Prime Day.

Now that we’ve moved past our spring cleaning phase and into summer, replenish your wardrobe and stock up on lightweight essential dress shapes at a lower price right now. You can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when you’ve donated all your old jeans, have been living in leggings and there’s a new deal to score.

Beyond dresses, we're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on some of the biggest discounts outside of holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals Still Available from Prime Day

ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress
ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress
Amazon
ECOWISH Tie Front Midi Dress
This is the dress you'll want to wear again and again this summer. 
$18 AND UP (REGULARLY $40)
LONGYUAN Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dress
LONGYUAN Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dress
Amazon
LONGYUAN Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dress
A short loose-fitting dress is just what the summer calls for. 
$33 (REGULARLY $40)
Romanstii Pleated Flare Casual Beach Dress
Romanstii Women's Mini Dress Strappy Backless Pleated Flare Ruffle Polka Dot Casual Beach Dresses
Amazon
Romanstii Pleated Flare Casual Beach Dress
This strap tube top dress is super soft, lightweight and comfortable to wear on hot days. 
$33 (REGULARLY $46)
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Free People Hailey Mini Dress
Free People Women's Hailey Mini Dress
Amazon
Free People Hailey Mini Dress
This Free People dress has charm to spare with lots of romantic details and an unexpected cutout back.
$69 (REGULARLY $148)
Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Amazon
Double Take Sequin Mini Dress
Free People
A shimmering number with a plunge neckline and accent v-cut out.
$75
Rachel Zoe Vicente
RACHEL ZOE Vicente
Amazon
Rachel Zoe Vicente
The ruched detail and long bell sleeves give this dress a little something extra. 
$128
Lacoste Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste Women's Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Lacoste Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Dress
Add a feminine twist to your favorite look with this short-sleeve pique polo dress. 
$82 (REGULARLY $155)
Lacoste Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Lacoste Women's Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
Amazon
Lacoste Sleeveless Belted Pique Polo Dress
This relaxed fit is perfect for laid-back yet stylish weekends. 
$112 (REGULARLY $155)
Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
Samefar Womens Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dresses Basic Bodycon Mini Dress
Amazon
Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress
This basic causal tank dress is a closet staple.
$8 (REGULARLY $26)
Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress with Tie Belt
Fleur Wood
Fleur Wood Women's Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dresses Flowy Summer Boho Maxi Dress with Tie Belt.png
Amazon
Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress with Tie Belt
Fleur Wood
This flowy silhouette can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion. 
$24
Halife Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
Halife Womens Dresses Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Halife Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
This Halife Summer Casual Spaghetti Strap Floral Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets is the perfect summer dress.
$16 AND UP (REGULARLY $28)

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day: The Best Beauty Deals Still Available to Shop Now

The Best Deals on Kate Spade Bags at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals on Baby Essentials Still Available

TikTok Finds on Sale for Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Wardrobe Basics

Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals

Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Baby Essentials

Meghan Markle's Under-$50 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Home Decor

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers and Adilette Slides on Sale for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Best Deals on Men's Fashion - Levi's, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, & More

 