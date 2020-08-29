Shopping

Amazon Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page.
1 carat diamond stud earrings
Amazon

Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Diamonds are on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Big Summer Sale. Shop 1 ct diamond stud earrings for only $580 as part of the Amazon's Big Summer Sale

These brilliant cut diamond earrings from Houston Diamond District are AGS certified and are available in 14k white gold. Presented in four-prong settings with four extra diamonds on the side, these timeless, elegant diamond earrings are great for everyday wear. Whether it's a gift for yourself or a loved one, the sparkly stunners come in a gift box. 

Amazon Prime Day is confirmed to take place before the end of the yearr. Right now, Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes and jewelry.  

Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.

1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Houston Diamond District

