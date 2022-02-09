Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Diamond Earrings
Amazon

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and if you want to add some sparkle to your partner's life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles with Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals—there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100.

These Diamond earrings have over 1,700 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.

But the diamond deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the with Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals.

Beyond diamonds, you can find deals across categories with Amazon Deals. There are major markdowns on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincareKitchenAid tools and more. 

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Amazon
Houston Diamond District Lab Grown Diamonds Solitaire Engagement Ring
Propose to your special someone in this white gold 1 carat solitaire engagement ring. The gift box is included.
$600
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring
Amazon
Brilliant Expressions Diamond Sloped Band Engagement Ring
If you're shopping for an ethically made diamond ring for Valentine's Day, this oval halo is a cluster of sparkling conflict free diamonds set in 10K yellow gold.
$322
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.
$634
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Amazon
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Show your love and appreciation this Valentine's Day when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings. 
$575
1.50 CARAT
$400
1 CARAT
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds in a sterling silver setting.
$399
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$630$530
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds are manufactured responsibly in a lab. Each lab created diamond consists of the same physical and chemical composition as a natural diamond. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle.
$350$280
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in sterling silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
$199
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
$475
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$619
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on your special someone's doorstep.  
$600$500
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
If your sweetheart like's an antique earring style, these lab grown diamond stud earrings have a unique floral shape of clustered diamonds in a sterling silver or white gold setting.
$510$410
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center round diamond.  
$400
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$580

RELATED CONTENT:

7 Best Flower Deals for Valentine's Day That'll Arrive by February 14

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day or Any Occasion

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day Chocolate, Candy and Other Sweet Gifts

The Best Amazon Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry

Cozy Earth Valentine's Day Sale: Get Up to 25% Off Oprah's Favorites

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

8 Valentine's Day Jewelry Sales Happening Now

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men