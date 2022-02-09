Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and if you want to add some sparkle to your partner's life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles with Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals—there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer the natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100. These Diamond earrings have over 1,700 5-star reviews and are only $60! You'll even get a free gift box with your purchase.

But the diamond deals don't end there. You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with the with Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals.

Beyond diamonds, you can find deals across categories with Amazon Deals. There are major markdowns on home decor, Adidas shoes, men's fashion, Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers, lounge and workout leggings, Peter Thomas Roth skincare, KitchenAid tools and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

