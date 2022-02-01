Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Dresses

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Dresses
Amazon

Winter is here which means it's a great time fortify your wardrobe with a few designer dresses at discount prices. For that, we look to Amazon Deals. Whether you're looking for something cozy to drape yourself in or you're looking for something sassy to wear on date night, you can find great designer dresses and dresses to suit your style at Amazon.

Beyond designer dresses, you can find deals across categories from Amazon Deals on home decorAdidas shoesmen's fashionKate Middleton's Superga sneakerslounge and workout leggingsPeter Thomas Roth skincare and KitchenAid

Amazon Deals deliver deep discounts and holiday deals from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

ET Style's Top Picks on Dress Deals from the Amazon Deals

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Midi Dress
The flattering fit of this midi dress makes this dress about as comfortable as fall dresses get. 
$139$24
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Amazon
Black Halo 3/4 Sleeve Jackie O Dress
Kick the LBD up a notch with this elegant Jackie O Dress from Black Halo. This cocktail dress is perfect for an evening out this holiday season.
$375$206
BCBG MAX AZRIA Cocktail Dress
BCBGMAXAZRIA Cocktail Dress
Amazon
BCBG MAX AZRIA Cocktail Dress
If you're dying for a designer cocktail dress, this number from BCBG MAX AZRIA is a great deal. 
$268$33
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
Amazon
DKNY Women's Faux Wrap Dress
A red wrap dress is kinda perfect for the holidays. 
$129$46
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
Amazon
Free People Night Out Mesh Maxi
If you're into leather and lace, this mesh maxi dress from Free People is a statement maker. 
$98$32
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Amazon
Cynthia Rowley Bonfire Brocade Dress
Not quite a gown and not a short dress either, if you like to show off your shoulder this is the perfect dress for a special occasion.
$450$114
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Asymmetrical Hem Sheath Dress
Wear this adorable couture dress from Tommy Hilfiger to any semi-formal occasion. 
$150$39
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
Amazon
French Connection Francis Drape Maxi Wrap Dress
This wrap dress from French Connection makes a evening dress to transition into fall.
$150$85
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
Amazon
Free People Adella Maxi Slip Dress
$265$93
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
Amazon
DB MOON Women Casual Long Sleeve Dresses Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets
This long sleeve dress is just as comfortable as your leggings. With a loose (read: forgiving) fit that pairs well with boots, this is one you'll want to add to your collection of cute casual dresses. 
$34
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
Amazon
OFEEFAN T-Shirt Swing Dress with Pockets
This shift dress is versatile enough that you can wear it as a tunic with leggings instead of tights when it's cold. 
$36$30
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater Dress
If you're looking for a mini dress for fall, this shaker knit sweater dress is pretty perfect. 
$47
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
Amazon
AZOKOE Deep V Neck Maxi
Looking for something different from the little black dress for the holidays? This maxi dress is the perfect silhouette for a special occasion. Whether you have a wedding to go to or a dinner party, it's elegant yet comfortable so you can stay out all night.
$48$20
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
Amazon
Alaster Women’s Chiffon Short Sleeve Casual Midi Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this casual dress whimsical style.
$23
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Vintage Plaid Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Don't underestimate the comfort of a fall maxi dress. 
$33
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. 
$50
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
Amazon
Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Skater Dress
If you're looking for a great designer cocktail dress, this is the perfect dress for an evening out.
$30
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
Amazon
Prinbara Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress
This dress is where sexy meets cozy. It shows off your femininity while keeping you warm.
$50$40

RELATED CONTENT:

These Popular UGG Slippers Are on Sale for 55% Off Right Now

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off at the Amazon Sale

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

Kate Spade Lunar New Year Sale: Take an Extra 22% Off Sale Styles

Amazon's Secret Designer Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Brands

Selena Gomez's UGG Boots Are Nearly 40% Off at the Nordstrom Sale