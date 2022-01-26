Amazon's Best Deals on Underwear: Calvin Klein, Hanes & More

Valentine's Day is coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Amazon Deals to give your underwear drawer a refresh before the romantic holiday arrives. While Amazon always has tons of deals on winter basics like jackets and winter coats and leggings, there are also tons of deals on Calvin Klein underwear and other major brands.

Whether you're upgrading your underwear drawer or you're looking for winter discounts, Amazon has tons of deals on underwear. We've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear styles from brands like Calvin Klein, Warner, Tommy Hilfiger, Felina, Thinx, Hanes, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more. You can find sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, and deep discounts on lingerie, briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

Shop ET's top underwear picks from Amazon right here.

Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Amazon Thinx Hiphugger Menstrual Underwear Technology meets style and comfort with these Thinx Menstrual Underwear. These Thinx Period Underwear are designed with built-in leak and odor protection to replace other menstrual products. $39 Buy Now

Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon Avidlove Deep V Lace Bodysuit This lace bodysuit isn't just for special occasions. It's made with soft and flexible fibers to keep you comfortable no matter what you're wearing it under -- your favorite jeans and leather jacket for a sexy ensemble or you can save it for date night. $14 AND UP Buy Now

