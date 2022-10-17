Shopping

Amazon's Best Early Black Friday Deals Include Up to 50% Off Adidas Ultraboost 22 for Men and Women

By Lauren Gruber‍
Adidas Ultraboosts
Adidas

Prime Early Access sale might be over, but you can still score plenty of holiday deals ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. The retailer has released early holiday sales to shop, including major discounts on Adidas sneakers for men and women. One of the brand's most popular styles, the Ultraboost, is just one of the styles you can snag on sale from Adidas right now.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

A popular choice for athletes, the Ultraboost 22s are on sale right now at both Adidas and Amazon. Key features include an adidas Primeknit upper with a narrower heel fit, designed to avoid slipping and blisters. With the Ultraboost 22 shoes, you'll be running or walking on a Boost midsole for endless energy and more responsiveness than ever before. 

Ahead, shop the best early Black Friday deals on the Adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes. 

adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

This salmon colorway is on sale for up to 60% off in select sizes.

$190STARTING AT $63
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Lace up these Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers and prepare for a run with a little extra push. These sneakers with comfort, grip, and sustainability in mind.

$190$104
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Save over $60 and energize your daily run. These men's adidas shoes are built with a socklike adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$129
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
Amazon
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers

Take $100 off Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.

$250$150
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Ultraboosts for men are on sale in over 26 different colors to choose from. 

$190$130

Whether you are a casual runner or an athlete, Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness." 

Now that the weather is finally starting to cool down, it's the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Below, check out the best Adidas sneakers deals to score on Amazon.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
$180$86 AND UP
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$85$70
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Amazon
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Featuring suede uppers, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides, this '70s style shoe never goes out of style. 

$65$48
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$70$49 AND UP
adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt-4.0 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt-4.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt-4.0 Running Shoe

Take 25% off these cushioned slip-on running shoes, made with recycled materials.

$65$48
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker

Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these kicks from Adidas are equally cute and comfy.

$65$50
adidas Men's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe

Supportive and stylish, these running sneakers are made to withstand all terrains, rain or shine.

$190STARTING AT $101

