Prime Early Access sale might be over, but you can still score plenty of holiday deals ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. The retailer has released early holiday sales to shop, including major discounts on Adidas sneakers for men and women. One of the brand's most popular styles, the Ultraboost, is just one of the styles you can snag on sale from Adidas right now.

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

A popular choice for athletes, the Ultraboost 22s are on sale right now at both Adidas and Amazon. Key features include an adidas Primeknit upper with a narrower heel fit, designed to avoid slipping and blisters. With the Ultraboost 22 shoes, you'll be running or walking on a Boost midsole for endless energy and more responsiveness than ever before.

Ahead, shop the best early Black Friday deals on the Adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes.

Whether you are a casual runner or an athlete, Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Now that the weather is finally starting to cool down, it's the perfect time to score a deal on your favorite running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Below, check out the best Adidas sneakers deals to score on Amazon.

