Amazon's Best Tech Deals for Presidents' Day -- Apple, Roku, Sony and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Tech Deals
Amazon

We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics for Presidents' Day to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.

With Amazon Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon Deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below. 

ET's Favorite Amazon Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$290$215
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Amazon
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand. 
$46$28
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
Amazon
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
If you're in the market for an air purifier, make it a smart air purifier. Right now, you can get this one from Bissell for more than $70 off the regular price.
$237$160
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 
$100$50
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good spring cleaning. 
$650$400
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
$190$170
Samsung 43" Frame TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 43" Frame TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
$1,000$898
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$404
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. 
$159$100
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Enjoy ultra-vivid color and sharpened clarity with this TV that instantly transforms everything you watch to 4K.
$1,350$998
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 75-inch 6-Series Roku 4K TV
Amazon
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
Perfect for the new season of Ozark. 
$750$700
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.
$100$78
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 43S435, 2021 Model
Amazon
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
A good TV for casual viewing. 
$350$300
Apple Mac Mini
Apple Mac Mini
Amazon
Apple Mac Mini
The Mac mini is an ultracompact computer with the most advanced graphics processor Apple's ever built. 
$700$649
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.
$169$129
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
Amazon
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170$118
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
$549$414
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Amazon
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! 
$36
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Be prepared to watch all your favorite winter shows with a new streaming device from Roku. 
$45$44
Galaxy SmartTag
Galaxy SmartTag
Amazon
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
$30$24
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Amazon
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Do more than just print photos in an instant with HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer. 
$100
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. 
$300$230
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.
$230$170
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$130
TCL 75" 5-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision
Amazon
TCL 75" 5-Series Roku 4K TV
This is the lowest price we've seen the TCL TV sell for since June.
$1,500$999
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
Amazon
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$70
Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$350
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
The new Kindle is fast and responsive with 50% more RAM and brighter display than earlier models. It also has a 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. 
$150$110
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$230$168
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
$230$180
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
$520$380
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Experience a brilliant picture and optimized sound with Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, and play music just by asking. 
$1,800$1,598
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.
$150$75
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
Amazon
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$50

