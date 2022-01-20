Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now
We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.
With Amazon Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon Deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
ET's Favorite Amazon Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals on Streaming Devices -- Fire TV, Roku and More
The Best Samsung Deals to Save on QLED TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More
The Best OLED TVs With Amazing Reviews
The Best Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches for Your 2022 Health Goals
Best Buy's 4-Day Sale Drops New Savings on TVs, Laptops, & Headphones