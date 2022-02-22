Shopping

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals to Shop Now — Apple, JBL, Belkin and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Tech Deals
Amazon

We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.

With Amazon Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon Deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device. Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below. 

Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Shop now to get this Echo Dot for 44% off the regular price. 
$40$22
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Amazon
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector. 
$50$25
TCL 75" 5-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision
Amazon
TCL 75" 5-Series Roku 4K TV
This is the lowest price we've seen the TCL TV sell for since June.
$1,500$999
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.
$150$75
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.
$159$119
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.
$169$129
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
Amazon
Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters
If you're in the market for an air purifier, make it a smart air purifier. Right now, you can get this one from Bissell for more than $70 off the regular price.
$237$160
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Experience a brilliant picture and optimized sound with Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, and play music just by asking. 
$1,800$1,498
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
$520$350
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
$549$479
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet
Shop now to save $200 on this Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.
$700$500
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 
$100$50
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. 
$300$230
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good spring cleaning. 
$650$550
Furbo Pet Camera
Furbo Pet Camera
Amazon
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170$139
Samsung 43" Frame TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 43" Frame TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
$1,000$898
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$389
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.
$230$170
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Enjoy ultra-vivid color and sharpened clarity with this TV that instantly transforms everything you watch to 4K.
$1,350$1,098
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$230$168
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$290$215
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 43S435, 2021 Model
Amazon
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
A good TV for casual viewing. 
$350$300
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
$230$199
Apple Mac Mini
Apple Mac Mini
Amazon
Apple Mac Mini
The Mac mini is an ultracompact computer with the most advanced graphics processor Apple's ever built. 
$700$649
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
$30$24
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
$190$170
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Amazon
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand. 
$46$35
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 75-inch 6-Series Roku 4K TV
Amazon
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
Perfect for the new season of Ozark. 
$750$700
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.
$100$80

